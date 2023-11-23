Namibia To Host Mixed Martial Arts Africa Championships

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Namibia will host the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Africa Championships next year.
The 2024 IMMAF Africa Championships will be supported by the African MMA Confederation which will ensure the highest standards of the event as they seek to continue the evolution of the sport in the region.
