Mazur Rides Three Diamonds To Al Ghashamiah Cup Win

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Szczepan Mazur rode four consecutive winners in a row yesterday, as Three Diamonds won the Al Ghashamiah Cup at the QREC's Al Rayyan Racecourse turf.
The Pole guided the Ahmed Hassan al-Malki al-Jehani-owned four-year-old bay gelding to the 2000m thoroughbred conditions feature race win by three fourth of a length ahead of Rashid Awajan al-Khayarin-owned and Hamad al-Jehani-trained Toromona. Al Shaqab Racing's Subahiyah finished third.
In the penultimate race of the day, the Warsaw man rode Hamad al-Jehani-trained Maguroor to victory in the 1850m Purebred Arabian Conditions for three-year-old+ contest. Mazur also gave MHK al-Attiyah a double of the day, when he rode Al Buraq to the Local Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) contest with Al Buraq trained by MHK al-Attiyah.
Al-Attiyah was in the winners' enclosure earlier also when Mazur guided his ward AJS Al Mared to win in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95 (Class 3).
Meanwhile Al Shaqab Racing's Jean de Mieulle-trained Austral won the 1600m Thoroughbred Graduation Plate for three-year-old+.
RESULTS WINNERS: Horse, Trainer, Jockey 1 - Al Ghashamiah Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2)
Three Diamonds, Hamad al-Jehani, Szczepan Mazur
2 - Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2)
Maguroor, Hamad al-Jehani, Szczepan Mazur
3 - Local Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2)
Al Buraq, MHK al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur
4 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95 (Class 3)
AJS Al Mared, MHK al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur
5 - Thoroughbred Graduation Plate (Class 4)
Austral, Jean de Mieulle, Olivier d'Andigne
6 - Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)
Kadupul, Georges Mikhalides, Lukas Delozier
7 - Thoroughbred Novice Plate (2yo Only) (Class 5)
Mr Saturday, Hamad al-Jehani, Gerald Mosse
8 - Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6)
Ihtisham, Zuhair Mohsen, Soufiane Saadi
9 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6)
AJS Najma, MHK al-Attiyah, Mohamed Tabti
10 - Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (2yo Only) (Class 6)
Full Gambit, Hadi al-Ramzani, Ebrahim Nader
