Mazur Rides Three Diamonds To Al Ghashamiah Cup Win

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Szczepan Mazur rode four consecutive winners in a row yesterday, as Three Diamonds won the Al Ghashamiah Cup at the QREC's Al Rayyan Racecourse turf.

The Pole guided the Ahmed Hassan al-Malki al-Jehani-owned four-year-old bay gelding to the 2000m thoroughbred conditions feature race win by three fourth of a length ahead of Rashid Awajan al-Khayarin-owned and Hamad al-Jehani-trained Toromona. Al Shaqab Racing's Subahiyah finished third.

In the penultimate race of the day, the Warsaw man rode Hamad al-Jehani-trained Maguroor to victory in the 1850m Purebred Arabian Conditions for three-year-old+ contest. Mazur also gave MHK al-Attiyah a double of the day, when he rode Al Buraq to the Local Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) contest with Al Buraq trained by MHK al-Attiyah.

Al-Attiyah was in the winners' enclosure earlier also when Mazur guided his ward AJS Al Mared to win in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95 (Class 3).

Meanwhile Al Shaqab Racing's Jean de Mieulle-trained Austral won the 1600m Thoroughbred Graduation Plate for three-year-old+.

RESULTS WINNERS: Horse, Trainer, Jockey 1 - Al Ghashamiah Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2)

Three Diamonds, Hamad al-Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

2 - Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2)

Maguroor, Hamad al-Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

3 - Local Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2)

Al Buraq, MHK al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

4 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95 (Class 3)

AJS Al Mared, MHK al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

5 - Thoroughbred Graduation Plate (Class 4)

Austral, Jean de Mieulle, Olivier d'Andigne

6 - Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)

Kadupul, Georges Mikhalides, Lukas Delozier

7 - Thoroughbred Novice Plate (2yo Only) (Class 5)

Mr Saturday, Hamad al-Jehani, Gerald Mosse

8 - Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6)

Ihtisham, Zuhair Mohsen, Soufiane Saadi

9 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6)

AJS Najma, MHK al-Attiyah, Mohamed Tabti

10 - Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (2yo Only) (Class 6)

Full Gambit, Hadi al-Ramzani, Ebrahim Nader

MENAFN23112023000067011011ID1107480029