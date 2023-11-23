Mehelba, Stanco Win Trap Titles

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egypt's Abdel Aziz Mehelba won the men's trap gold at the ISSF World Cup Finals at Lusail Shooting Range yesterday. The 34-year-old edged out Italy's Daniele Resca in a pulsating final held under the floodlights. Mehelba shot 46 out 50 targets, while Resca shot one less. Nathan Hales of Britain took the third spot.

The women's trap title went to Silvana Stanco of Italy, who shot one more target than Spain's Fatima Galvez in the final. Another Italian Jessica Rossi was third.

Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan won women's skeet gold defeating Chiara Di Marziantonio of Italy 51-50. Dania Jjo Vizzi won the bronze. Orynbay had to win a shoot-off against Sarah Mohamed of Qatar after being tied on 116 for the last spot in the qualification.

India's Ganemat Sekhon qualified on top with 120 out of 125, but eventually ended fifth. Ganemat was on par with Dania Jjo Vizzi after five rounds of qualification - 24, 24, 24, 23 and 25. Multiple Olympic gold medallist and world champion, Kimberly Rhode, was placed fourth ahead of Ganemat, while Jiang Yiting of China finished sixth.

The men's skeet gold went to Emil Kjelgaard Petersen, who won a nail-biting shoot of against Egypt's Azmy Mehelba 26-25. Both shooters were locked at 56 targets each out of 60. Elia Sdruccioli of Italy won bronze. Nasser al-Attiyah failed to qualify for the final, after finishing eighth in the qualification. Rashid Saleh al-Athba was 12th.

