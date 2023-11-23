Rain Update: Torrential Rainfall Pounds Tamil Nadu, Kerala Triggers Waterlogging In Many Areas| Watch Videos

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement on Thursday, forecasted heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu over the next 48 hours per the release, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Theni, Thenkasi and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu today. Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, the release further stated Chennai Meteorological Department has reported the potential formation of a Cyclonic Circulation in the vicinity of the South Andaman Sea around November 25th Read: Rainfall alert: IMD predicts heavy rain in THESE states in next 4-5 days. Check list hereMeanwhile, speaking to ANI on the incessant rains in the state, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Balachandran said,“Last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was there in many places. We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved. About 45 places recorded heavy rainfall, 8 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 2 places recorded extremely heavy rainfall.”Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Wednesday suspended train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Rail Route (NMR) between Coonoor and Mettupalayam following heavy rainfall and landslides in the region. Because of the bad climate, a mudslide occurred and debris blocked the track at Hillguro between Kallar and Runnimedu, officials with railways South Salem Division said, reported ANI on Thursday, traffic was closed due to flowing water in the Mela Ilandaikulam area under Manur Taluka today, landslides occurred near Coonoor-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Mettupalayam roads as a result of intense rainfall. The landslides led to the uprooting of numerous trees, causing disruptions to traffic flow on the affected roads Read: Heavy rain batters Tamil Nadu, schools shut; orange alert in parts of KeralaThe IMD has indicated that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in the Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu on November 24, according to their latest release noted that Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Southern Rajasthan will experience heavy rainfall from November 25-27 IMD also issued a yellow alert in all the remaining districts, except the Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala Read: IMD issues yellow alert as Mumbai braces for unseasonal rainfall from November 25. Details hereFurthermore, IMD in its latest update said,“During the orange rain alert, take weather-related precautions and avoid going to waterlogged, unpaved roads and crowded areas.”Pathanamthitta Collector, A Shibu, issued an order prohibiting night travel between 7.00 pm to 6.00 am and tourist activities like kayaking and boating in the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district from until November 24.(With inputs from ANI)
