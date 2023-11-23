Time For Japan To Warmly Welcome More Immigrants

(MENAFN- Asia Times) During a recent speech , Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined his primary policy priority in simple terms -“economy, economy, economy.”

Notably absent was any mention of foreign workers and their role in sustaining Japan's future economic development. This is surprising, given the well-documented need to further increase the foreign workforce, which has already reached record highs in 2023.

In 2022, the Japan International Cooperation Agency outlined that Japan would need over 6.7 million foreign workers by 2040 to maintain an economic output aligned with the government's GDP growth targets. This represents a roughly four-fold increase from current levels.

Kishida re-started the large-scale admission of foreign workers in spring 2022 , following a relaxation of pandemic-related border restrictions . Yet, he has been hesitant to outline a broader vision for the long-term admittance and potential integration of migrant workers.

The reluctance to implement a formal immigration policy has long precedence among Japanese policymakers. For example, when presenting the 2018 amendment to the Immigration Control Act, the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe stated that “Japan would not adopt a so-called immigration policy.”

Instead, the amendments established the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) system, which aims to boost foreign worker admittance within 12 economic sectors suffering from acute labor shortages .