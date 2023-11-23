Slovenia Ready To Provide EUR 5M In Grant Funds To Finance Ukraine's Infrastructure Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Republic of Slovenia has expressed willingness to provide up to EUR 5 million in grant funds to finance Ukraine's infrastructure reconstruction projects.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Reconstruction projects can be submitted to Slovenia's Centre for International Cooperation and Development (CMSR). The grant funds will cover up to 50% of the project value.

At the same time, the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure is ready to scale up successful projects in order to accelerate the pace of reconstruction efforts.

“The agency's priority is to rebuild and renovate as many damaged infrastructure objects as possible in order to provide core services to population all over Ukraine,” Head of the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem emphasized.

According to the agency, since the war started, Slovenia has sent EUR 4.3 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and contributed EUR 1 million to the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative.

Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Anna Yurchenko expressed gratitude to the Slovenian side for its significant support for Ukraine and willingness to continue cooperation.

Photo: Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure