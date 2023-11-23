Chef Munidasa Awarded Order Of The Rising Sun, Gold And Silver Rays

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)







Chef and restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa has been awarded“The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays”, for the 2023 Autumn Conferment, according to a communique issued by the Government of Japan.



The award was conferred upon Chef Munidasa in recognition of his distinguished contributions to promoting Japanese Food Culture in Sri Lanka as well as to the bilateral relations between Japan and Sri Lanka.

The order which was founded in 1875 by emperor Meiji is the first national decoration awarded and administered by the Decoration Bureau of Office of the Prime Minister in the name of the emperor.

Dharshan Munidasa, who is of dual Sri Lankan-Japanese descent is well known in the culinary world for his outstanding dedication to introducing inspired fine Japanese cuisine in Sri Lanka. His pioneering journey began in 1995 with the launch of“Nihonbashi,” where he took the lead in familiarizing Sri Lankan taste buds with the nuanced art of Japanese gastronomy. In 2011, his visionary creation,“Ministry of Crab,” further deepened the Sri Lankan community's appreciation for Japanese food culture as the restaurant incorporates the principles of 'washoku' such as the use of dashi when creating their signature mud crab and freshwater prawn dishes.

His dedication towards sourcing the highest quality Japanese ingredients and his commitment to upholding traditional Japanese culinary techniques, Dharshan Munidasa has elevated the dining experience for patrons, furthering the cultural exchange between Japan and Sri Lanka. Nihonbashiwas the first restaurant in Sri Lanka to be listed on the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Restaurants List in 2013 and ranking successively on the list until 2018. He followed this up with Ministry of Crab entering the list in 2015, ranking consecutively until 2022.

As a testament to his relentless efforts in promoting Japanese food and dietary culture globally, Chef Munidasa has been recognized by the Japanese government in the past, receiving the Japanese Ambassador's Special Commendation 2013, the Eighth Minister's Awards for Overseas Promotion of Japanese Food in 2015. Moreover, the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF) appointed him as its“Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” in 2021.

Beyond his culinary endeavours, Chef Munidasa has actively contributed to the facilitation of Japanese-Sri Lankan relations through his unwavering commitment to cultural exchange, which further solidified the bond between the two nations.

On receiving this recognition, Chef Munidasa said,“Japan is in my heart and soul, and I am honoured and grateful to receive this award by the Government of Japan. Nihonbashi literally means“Japan's Bridge” and my intention with this restaurant was to bridge the culinary world of Japan to Sri Lanka, and over the decades I have kept striving to celebrate Japanese culture through my restaurants by employing Japanese culinary philosophies in all my kitchens to create unforgettable dishes.”

The Embassy of Japan expressed its heartfelt congratulationsto Chef Munidasa on the decoration of the Orders, with sincere appreciation for his remarkable dedication to the cause of promoting the friendly relationship between Japan and Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)