Barbados To Host 2024 Sustainable Energy For All Global Forum

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By Sharon Austin

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Hundreds of delegates are expected to gather in Barbados for the 2024 Sustainable Energy for All Global Forum, which will be held from June 4 to 6.

Government and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll) will co-host the high-level meeting. Its theme is

Shaping a New Energy Destiny for the Global South: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition for Global South Countries .

The SEforAll summit is seen as a global gathering to drive progress on universal access to sustainable energy. It is an opportunity for government, business and finance leaders, entrepreneurs, youth and community representatives from around the world to negotiate new partnerships, spur new investment, and address challenges that link energy, climate and development.

Minister of energy and business, senator Lisa Cummins, underscored the importance of the three-day conference, saying these discussions with energy stakeholders are critical.



She expressed the view that the meeting would generate bold ideas, commitments, and cooperation aimed at ending energy poverty and climate change.



“Barbados remains committed to a sustainable energy transition within our borders and beyond. We are proud to partner with Sustainable Energy for All on this global forum, which will be a pivotal moment in the fight for climate justice, and ensure developing countries are supported with their energy transition efforts.

“Our goal is to raise ambitions and to continue to signal to the world that the fight against climate change also presents a sustainable development opportunity. We look forward to showcasing these opportunities and more at the SEforAll Global Forum,” senator Cummins stressed.

This will be the sixth Global Forum organised by SEforALL, which is an international organisation dedicated to ending energy poverty and fighting climate change. The forum is expected to build on the Bridgetown Initiative.

The last global forum was held in 2022 in Rwanda, and more than 1,300 delegates from 116 countries attended in person, while over 3,000 participated online.

Sustainable Energy for All Global Forum