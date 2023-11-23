China's Property Loan Scheme May Or May Not Work

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Chinese government is reportedly drafting a white list of around 50 major property developers that will be allowed to borrow from banks more easily to maintain their construction work, a move that has at least temporarily lifted beleaguered property company shares.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC), the National Administration of Financial Regulation and the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission met on November 17 and jointly planned to offer new loans to certain property developers in the first quarter of 2024, according to some Chinese media.

Hong Kong-listed property developers' shares have surged by 20-30% over the past few days on the news. Longfor Group's shares have gained 22% this week while Country Garden's shares have skyrocketed 36%. Sunac China is up 29%.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that China may allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans, or so-called working capital loans, for the first time ever to some qualified developers.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said the new financing facility would be available for day-to-day operational purposes, helping property developers to free up capital for debt repayment.

Some property analysts said the new bank loan facility will help large property developers improve their cash flow while leaving smaller developers in the cold. They said the Chinese are still reluctant to purchase homes when prices keep falling.

On November 8, an article with the title“Property prices in Shenzhen are collapsing” was widely circulated online.