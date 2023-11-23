Iraqi Fuel Stations To Go Cashless

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil and its subsidiary, the Oil Products Distribution Company , have decided to implement electronic payment systems at all fuel stations starting January 1, 2024.

The Ministry says it will also suspend cash handling from this date, adding that this move aligns with government guidelines to enhance efficiency, automate processes, and phase out cash transactions.

The company urges citizens to cooperate by embracing modern payment methods, acquiring approved electronic payment cards, and adapting to the new mechanisms for fuel procurement. The shift aims to improve overall public service in the distribution sector.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)