President Of Kazakhstan Starts Working Visit To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. President of the
Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the
Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kazakhstan at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by
Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy
Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.
