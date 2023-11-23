Anti-Migrant Protests Erupt In Dublin After Knife Attack On Children (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.
Three young
children and a woman were attacked by an unknown man in Dublin,
Trend reports.
The incident occurred near a catholic school. As a result of the
attack, three children, a 30-year-old woman and the criminal
himself received stab wounds of varying severity. The injured were
taken to Dublin hospitals.
Additional police forces have been deployed to the scene of the
emergency. The criminal was detained. Nothing is known yet about
his motives. Later, information spread on social networks that the
children were attacked by a migrant from Algeria
After this incident, riots and anti-migrant protests broke out
in central Dublin.
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107479749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.