Russia's Actions In Black Sea Threaten Free World Ukraine's Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The actions of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea pose a threat to the entire free world.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine, who addressed the South-Eastern Europe Defense Ministerial in Ankara, Ukrinform reports with reference to the ministry's press service.

"We know what we are fighting for – freedom, democracy, human rights, equality, respect for human dignity, and the rule of law. Our enemy has none of this. And they don't want anyone to have this. But wherever our soldiers are there are European values. Without protection, values cease to exist," Umerov said.

According to the minister, the issue of security in the Black Sea is important not only for Ukraine or South-Eastern Europe, but also for the entire free world.

"Russia attacks commercial ships flying the flags of third countries and will continue for as long as it can. No agreements with the Russians are working. They only do what they want, which is sowing terror, hunger, and instability," Umerov said.

The minister of defense called on partners to continue joint coordinated actions to pursue the work of the coalition for tank crew training, aviation coalition for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, the IT coalition, and the mine clearance coalition.

"Only after being defeated in Ukraine will Russian Federation never be able to blackmail or threaten anyone," he said.

Umerov also separately congratulated Moldova on joining the South-Eastern Europe Defense Ministerial.

In addition, the minister thanked the participants for their support to Ukraine in a difficult time, in a decisive time for Europe and the world. "The future is determined by action. With your support for Ukraine, you not only help us protect our people and the state. You are building a safe future for your citizens for generations to come," he said.

The South-Eastern Europe Defense Ministerial is a regional international organization created to ensure security, cooperation, and establishment of good-neighborly relations in the region and to facilitiate the process of integration into NATO. The organization includes 15 countries. Ukraine joined the SEDM in 2007.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Umerov said Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces had been pushing Russian warships out of the Black Sea and are gradually restoring freedom of navigation, even without having their own powerful military fleet.