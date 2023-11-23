Lviv Mayor Speaks Of Ukraine's Reconstruction Efforts In Canada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has discussed Ukraine's large-scale reconstruction projects with local investors in Canada.

The relevant statement was made by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi in a commentary to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the Rebuild Ukraine Business Conference in Toronto.

“We talked about the future, about industrial parks, about what the airport will look like upon the reopening of flights, about large transport hubs that we are planning to build. Canada is a country that has a unique experience,” Sadovyi told.

In his words, the experience of transport reconstruction is especially interesting,“as the European Union has approved a new strategy for transport and railway corridors, which are expected to run through Lviv.”

“Trains from Warsaw, Kraków, Vienna, the Baltic-Black Sea corridor – and all of this must be implemented in the city's infrastructure. It is a megaproject,” Sadovyi noted.

According to him, Canadian investors are“brave enough to come to Lviv even amid the war.”

“The fact that we have gathered in Toronto is a show of respect for each other. There are a lot of Canadian citizens of Ukrainian origin and Canadians who are already investing in Ukraine, including Lviv,” Sadovyi concluded.

A reminder that the Rebuild Ukraine Business Conference was held in Toronto on November 21-22, 2023. The event was intended to showcase investment projects aimed at rebuilding and modernizing Ukraine in the agriculture, construction/infrastructure, energy and healthcare sectors. Participants were also able to take a closer look at Ukraine's digital government tool DIIA, as well Ukrainian companies and organizations operating in information technology, financial and military technology sectors.