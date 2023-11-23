Russian Propagandist Maksudov Killed In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propagandist Boris Maksudov has been eliminated in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Petro Andriushchenko, the Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Greetings to Kobzon and Prigozhin," he wrote.

In addition, Novaya Gazeta Europe , citing another Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, said that Maksudov, a correspondent working for the state-owned Rossiya 24 television channel, had been injured while filming a "report about Ukrainian shelling" in Zaporizhzhia.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry , Ukrainian drones attacked a group of Russian journalists on November 22. Maksudov sustained a shrapnel wound and was "promptly evacuated." The ministry claimed that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Solovyov wrote that Maksudov had worked in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.