President Of Uzbekistan Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in
Azerbaijan for a working visit.
Azernews reports with reference to Azertag that a guard of honor
was lined up for the President of Uzbekistan at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two
countries.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by
Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy
Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107479740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.