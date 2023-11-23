President Of Uzbekistan Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit.

Azernews reports with reference to Azertag that a guard of honor was lined up for the President of Uzbekistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.