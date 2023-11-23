-->


Kyrgyz President Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit


11/23/2023 7:14:18 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kyrgyzstan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

