Tajik President Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Tajikistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.