Tajik President Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Azerbaijan for a
working visit, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Tajikistan at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by
Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy
Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.
