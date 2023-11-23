Italian Parliament Orders Gov't To Help Deescalate Conflict In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Italian parliament voted for a resolution forcing the government to contribute to the efforts meant to deescalate the brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip and reinitiate the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on the two-state solution.

The resolution on Gaza incidents was unanimously approved by the parliamentary forces represented in the committee on foreign and defense affairs of the parliament, head of the committee Stefania Caracci told reporters on Thursday.

The resolution asks the government to initiate effective measures to resolve the current crisis in respect for the international humanitarian law and allow flow of humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza, she added. (end)

