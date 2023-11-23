Qatari PM Cautions Against Expansion Of Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman underscored the need of preventing spillover of the Gaza conflict on the Middle East.

During his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Doha on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammad highlighted the urgency of protecting the civilians trapped in the conflict and ensuring full and immediate cessation of hostilities, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Both sides discussed the latest developments of the incidents in Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories as well as the efforts to implement the humanitarian truce.

They also mulled over the possibilities of helping the brotherly people of Palestine in all areas to overcome the impacts of the aggression of the Israeli occupation, the statement added. (end)

mmg









MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107479709