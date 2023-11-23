Al-Sisi: Displacement Of Palestinians Red Line

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi reiterated on Thursday categorical rejection of the displacement of Palestinian people from their territories.

If displaced, the Palestinians would never return to their homes, Al-Sisi cautioned in an address to a function, held in solidarity with Palestine.

He reiterated Egypt's decisive rejection of forced displacement of "our Palestinian brothers", whether from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, to Egypt and Jordan.

He elaborated that preventing displacing Palestinians preserves the liquidation of the Palestinian cause and avoids harm to Arab national security".

Egypt offered 70 percent of 12,000-ton aid provided to Gaza, he said. He referred that the decision of opening continually Rafah border crossing despite the ferocity of the fighting was humanitarian in order to continue delivering food, medical and fuel, and to receive wounded and injured Gazans.

He reaffirmed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and a return to the negotiating table to reach a just and comprehensive peace based on recognizing Palestinians' legitimate rights, topped with establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Sisi indicated that the Arab region is facing a grave crisis that adds to the challenges it has faced over decades, warning that the Palestinian issue is facing a "very dangerous and sensitive" curve.

He referred to Egypt's continuous communication with all relevant parties and the formation of a crisis management cell containing all relevant state institutions, adding that he personally followed its work around the clock.

He said that Egypt's efforts with the United States and Qatar culminated in reaching a four-day humanitarian truce that could be extended, expressing his hope that it would be implemented in the coming days without any delay or procrastination.

Al-Sisi finally reiterated that Egypt has been among the first supporters of brothers in Palestine. (end)

