Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA -- Qatari Foreign Ministry: The humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip takes force at 7:00 a.m., Friday, Gaza local-time.

RAMALLAH -- Al-Qassam Battalions pledge to cease all hostilities during the four-day ceasefire.

ROME -- The Italian parliament votes for a resolution forcing the government to contribute to the efforts meant to deescalate the brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza.

RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian 12-year old boy is shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in Beita town, to the south of the West Bank city of Nablus.

ISLAMABAD -- At least four militants are killed during a security operation in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. (end) gb