Three Sahel Countries To Cement Military Alliance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The military leader of Niger Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani visited neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso on Thursday to explore ways for strengthening the alliance of the Sahel states, (alliance des etats du Sahel or AES).

Upon his arrival at Modibo Keita International Airport, to in the southern part of the capital city of Bamako, he was welcomed by Malian interim president Assimi Goita and they held talks on cooperation in various areas, according to a statement from the Nigerien Presidency.

Following the meeting, Gen. Tiani headed for Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, to hold similar talks with his Burkinabe counterpart Ibrahim Traore.

This is the first international trip for Gen. Tiani since the coup in Niamey on July 26, 2023.

The three Sahel countries set up the military alliance in mid-September in response to threats of military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niger to reinstate outed president Mohammad Bazoum. (end)

