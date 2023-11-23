(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Stay Just North of Breakeven

Stocks in Toronto started out Thursday with a good deal of promise, but that progress soon moved backward as the session came to a close.

The TSX Composite saw its gains dry up somewhat, but managed to hang onto 2.7 points to complete Thursday at 20,116.06.

The Canadian dollar slipped 0.01 cents at 73.01 cents U.S.

Industrials proved champions among gaining groups, with Cargojet storming up $2.70, or 2.9% to $96.25, while Westshore Investment Terminals picking up 44 cents, or 1.8%, to $24.86.

In energy, Birchcliff Energy pushed upward 15 cents, or 2.3%, to $6.78, while Parex Resources acquired 52 cents, or 1.9%, to $27.39.

In consumer discretionary stocks, Park Lawn Corporation pushed higher 25 cents, or 1.5%, to $16.50, while Gildan Activewear improved 54 cents, or 1.1%, to $49.24.

Consumer staples lost ground, however, as Empire Company dipped $1.40, or 3.6%, to $37.51, while Alimentation Couche-Tard let go of $1.08, or 1.3%, to $78.95.

Gold took some hits, Iamgold dipping six cents, or 1.8%, to $3.24, while Barrick Gold retreated 18 cents to $22.03.

In materials, Methanex lost $1.25, or 2.1%, to $58.22, while Ivanhoe Mines shed 16 cents, or 1.5%, to $10.89.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange picked up 1.97 points to 529.91.

Six of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive, industrials gathering 0.6%, energy, better by 0.3%, and consumer discretionary stocks improving 0.2%.

The five laggards were weighed most by consumer staples, off 0.9%, while gold dropped 0.4%, and materials lost 0.2%.

Health-care stocks were unchanged.

Oil prices fell 75 cents to $76.35 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices surged 50 cents to $1,993.30 U.S. an ounce.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. They will return for a shortened session on Friday.























