Sri Lanka Refuses To Bow Down To Indian Pressure On China

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Sri Lanka has refused to bow down to Indian pressure on China and will continue to allow Chinese military ships to dock in the country.

In an interview with Firstpost's Palki Sharma, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka will continue to allow Chinese military ships to dock in Sri Lankan ports.

He said that there was no evidence that Chinese“spy ships” had entered Sri Lankan waters.

The President said that a Chinese research vessel and another ship had arrived in Sri Lanka recently.

Wickremesinghe, however, noted that Sri Lanka will not be used to pose any threat to India's national security. (Colombo Gazette)