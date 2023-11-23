China Asked To Share Copies Of Letter On Sri Lanka Debt Restructuring

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
China has been requested to share copies of a letter issued to Sri Lanka on debt restructuring, with other creditors, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that China had given him a confidential letter on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt.
In an interview with Firstpost's Palki Sharma, the President said that he has requested China to share copies of the letter with other creditors.
The President said that China has agreed to restructure Sri Lanka's debt on its own terms.
He said China does not want to be part of the IMF facilitated process. (Colombo Gazette)
