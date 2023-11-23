Sajith Accuses Ranil Of Being Childish

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of being childish after he continued to make humor at comments being made by Premadasa in Parliament.
The President and Premadasa were engaged in an animated discussion in Parliament with regards to the front-row seats allocated to members of a group led by former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman, Professor G.L Pieris.
The President made fun at a statement made by Premadasa that the Parliament cameras and mic were often directed away from the Opposition Leader when he was speaking.
Wickremesinghe joked saying the cameras should always be directed at Premadasa.
“I am very sorry at the childishness of the so called head of state of the country,” Premadasa said in response.
He also accused the President of misinterpreting his comments. ( Colombo Gazette)
