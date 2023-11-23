Voting For Kinetex DAO

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Greetings from the Kinetex team!

Dubai, UAE, 23rd November 2023, Dear members of the Kinetex community, we have received many requests to discuss whether Kinetex Network would benefit from creating its own DAO. Therefore, we invite all members to share their thoughts and opinions on this topic on the Kinetex official Discord channel.







The Kinetex development team is dedicated to creating cross-chain technologies that simplify access to DeFi and accelerate the implementation of Web 3.0. The blockchain industry is founded on the principles of decentralization and autonomy, which we wholeheartedly support. That is why community involvement has been a critical part of Kinetex's development from the start.

At Kinetex Network, we are confident that a DAO can be extremely helpful when building a stronger relationship between the team and community members. Using DAO will enable us to create more effective and user-friendly solutions that our community truly needs and desires. Through DAO, users can submit their proposals, initiatives, or improvements, discuss them, and vote on those that seem to be the most useful. Moreover, DAO will help to structure the community's involvement in Kinetex's development, providing a convenient platform for discussing various ideas within the community.

The team welcomes those interested in blockchain technology and wishing to contribute to the development of DeFi to participate in the discussion regarding DAO. You can vote on the creation of Kinetex DAO, its potential mission, and (if you support such a decision) a suitable voting system. To ensure that all members of the Kinetex community understand the concept of DAO and its purpose and advantages, the team has prepared a brief article on it. You can learn more about DAOs or refresh your knowledge here.

Thanks for your continued support! By working together, we can achieve something truly incredible!

