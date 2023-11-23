(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, a member of the Republican party, will attend Argentine President Javier Milei's inauguration on December 10th.



He joins a delegation led by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, representing the Liberal Party (PL) .



This delegation includes over 20 notable figures, such as former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Senators Ciro Nogueira and Flávio Bolsonaro.



Brazil's current President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has opted not to attend Milei's inauguration.



Lula's decision stems from the tension between his administration and Milei, who has openly admired Bolsonaro and criticized Lula.



Despite this, Lula emphasizes the need for dialogue and cooperation with neighboring countries' leaders.



Lula's administration is considering sending a representative, possibly Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, or Ambassador Julio Bitelli.







This move signifies Brazil's ongoing commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with Argentina.



Argentina's political scene has been historically polarized between supporters of former President Néstor Kirchner's statist model and those aligned with Mauricio Macri.



Javier Milei's emergence as a National Deputy represents a new, liberalist "third way" in this binary political environment.

Brazil and Argentina's Evolving Political Landscape

Milei, known for his extensive background in economics, academia, and media, brings a distinct perspective to Argentine politics.



He holds degrees in economics and has been involved in various significant roles, including as a senior economist at HSBC and a columnist for major newspapers.



His rise to prominence since 2012 reflects the changing dynamics of Argentine politics.



Milei's inauguration and the participation of Brazilian political figures highlight both countries' shifting political landscapes.



It underlines the importance of Brazil and Argentina's relationship in the broader context of South American politics.



This event illustrates how political changes in one country can impact diplomatic interactions and influence regional dynamics.

