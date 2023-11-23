Brazil’S Greenhouse Gas Emissions Drop 8% In 2022

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2022, Brazil saw an 8% drop in greenhouse gas emissions, producing 2.3 billion tons.



The Climate Observatory released this data on November 23, 2023, using the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Estimation System (SEEG).



Additionally, net emissions, which include carbon absorption by forests, fell by 11% to 1.7 billion tons.



This was a decrease from 52% in 2021. The drop is largely due to less Amazon deforestation.



Yet, deforestation in the Cerrado and Pantanal regions rose by 13% and 22%, respectively.



A recent McKinsey study reveals that Brazil, the sixth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), has a unique emission profile, majorly influenced by illegal deforestation.



Land use changes and forestry, major emission sources, accounted for 48% of Brazil's emissions.



Particularly, the Cerrado area, affected by deforestation in the Matopiba region, contributed 14% to the emissions from land use changes.



Agriculture and livestock farming were the second-largest emission sources, releasing 617 million tons of CO2, 27% of Brazil's total.



This sector saw a 3% increase from 2021. The rise was mainly due to a growth in cattle population, reaching 234.4 million in 2022.







This increase resulted from farmers keeping more female cattle due to higher calf prices.



The energy sector also contributed, emitting 412 million tons, marking a 5% decrease. Waste and industrial processes emitted 91 million and 78 million tons, respectively.



Historically, the highest emissions in Brazil were during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's first term (2003-2004), totaling 11 billion tons over four years



In his current term, Lula focuses on climate change. He aims to make Brazil a global leader in this area.



Environment Minister Marina Silva has set ambitious targets: reducing CO2 emissions by 48% by 2025 and 53% by 2030.



These goals were announced at the UN Climate Ambition Summit in New York.

