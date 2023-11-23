Brazil’S Shift Back To Cash Transactions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Datafolha study for TecBan highlights a shift in payment preferences among Brazilians, who are increasingly favoring cash over digital methods.



Despite a global move towards a cashless society , 54% of Brazilians now opt for cash withdrawals.



The stud interviewed 1,519 people, showing a 12% increase in cash use from the previous year. This preference is particularly strong among the C, D, and E economic classes.



Cash offers independence from control and surveillance. Cash provides privacy and autonomy in a world where digital activities are often monitored.



People value this freedom, as it allows transactions without fear of being tracked.



The appeal of cash is also in its immediacy and certainty, especially where digital systems are unstable.



The study found that 69% of participants had issues with digital transactions due to internet problems. Additionally, 60% faced challenges with banking connections.



Cash transactions are straightforward and free from digital complexities. Concerns about digital security bolster the preference for cash.







For instance, 85% of respondents feared the theft of their cell phones. Many are also worried about data breaches, financial fraud, and unauthorized transactions.



These concerns highlight the safety and reliability of cash.



The study suggests that a significant number of Brazilians value the security and immediacy that cash provides.



While digital payment methods grow in popularity, the simplicity and freedom of cash remain important.



This preference reflects Brazilians' desire to control their financial choices.



It underscores the need for diverse payment options in today's financial landscape, ensuring autonomy for individuals in their transactions.

