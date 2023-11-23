Brazil Stock Exchange Climbs Amidst US Holiday

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, the Ibovespa (IBOV) experienced a notable rise as investors concentrated on the Eurozone's economic data throughout the day.



The Thanksgiving holiday in the United States reduced market activity as Wall Street exchanges closed.



By 12:15 PM Brasília time, Brazil's primary stock index had increased by 0.46%, reaching 126,620 points.



Despite this overall growth, shares of major companies like Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) experienced declines.



Simultaneously, the US dollar traded at R$4.89, showing a decrease of 0.36%. This change reflects the dynamic nature of the foreign exchange market.



The meeting minutes of the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed plans to raise loan rates if needed.



This decision came despite not taking such action in October. This information is crucial as it impacts investor decisions globally.







The S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November registered at 47.1 points.



Although this is a contraction, it exceeds economists' expectations. A PMI below 50 points suggests an economic contraction, signaling cautious investor behavior.



In Brazil, investors closely monitored statements from Central Bank officials.



Roberto Campos Neto, the bank's president, had a scheduled event, attracting investor attention for potential policy insights.



The morning's most traded stocks included Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Hapvida (HAPV3), Casas Bahia (BHIA3), Cemig (CMIG4), and Petrobras (PETR4).



These stocks often indicate market trends and investor interests.

Trading Volume Significant

On November 22, the Ibovespa closed with a 0.33% gain, settling at 126,035 points. The trading volume that day was significant, amounting to BRL 1.405 billion.



Top gainers included IRB-Brasil Resseguros (IRBR3), Marfrig (MRFG3), and JBS (JBSS3).



On the other hand, Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3), and Bradespar (BRAP4) saw notable declines.



As of the last trading session, the Ibovespa had achieved a year-to-date increase of 14.75%.



This statistic is essential for understanding the market's overall performance over the year.

