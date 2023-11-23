Latam Stocks Outshine Asian Markets, Signaling Emerging Market Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin American stocks have surpassed other emerging markets, reaching their highest level since 2009. Geographical advantages and economic strategies are key factors.



Their distance from global conflicts and proximity to the United States contribute significantly.



Moreover, anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2024 have boosted this trend.



Benchmark indices show Latin America outperforming regions like Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Latin American stocks are poised for a second year of gains, exceeding those in Asian markets.



Companies like Petrobras, Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) , and Itaú Unibanco lead the MSCI EM Latin America index's growth.







Other contributors include Ultrapar, Banco do Brasil, Vibra Energia, BTG Pactual, and Natura.



Equity strategist Nenad Dinic notes Latin America's lesser geopolitical risks compared to other regions.



Earnings estimates for MSCI EM Latin America index members are at a yearly high, with Brazilian stocks showing robust performance.



Their price multiples are now half of what they were three years ago.



Brazil's aggressive interest rate reductions and better fiscal prospects have improved investor confidence.



Mexico benefits from the nearshoring trend, where American companies set up factories in Mexico, avoiding risks associated with locations like China.



Latin American markets also gain from carry trade activities. They respond more to US yields than Middle Eastern markets, where currencies often tie to the dollar.

Background

The rise in Latin American stocks marks a shift in global investment trends.



Historically overshadowed by Asian markets, Latin America now draws investor attention away from geopolitical tensions.



The MSCI EM Latin America index's performance reflects the region's economic resilience and investor confidence.



Analysts view Latin America's market growth as a result of sustained policy measures and structural reforms.



These have made the region more attractive to international investors.



Latin American countries are now better equipped to capitalize on global economic shifts, positioning the region as a growing force in the global financial landscape.

