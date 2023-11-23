Colombia’S Looming Energy Crisis By 2027

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia faces a potential energy deficit by 2027, largely due to delays in the Hidroituango dam project.



Expert Santiago Arango Aramburo, speaking with Sputnik, highlighted this risk, emphasizing the importance of timely project completion.



Since Hidroituango's 2018 emergency, concerns about the country's energy future have grown.



The project, critical for meeting 17% of national energy needs, was initially set to start in 2018.



Empresas Públicas de Medellín, in charge of Hidroituango, aims to activate four turbines by November 30, generating 1,200 megawatts.



The goal is to operationalize the project with eight turbines by 2027 fully. This year is pivotal, not just for Hidroituango but also for other essential energy projects across Colombia.



Research from the National University of Colombia in Medellín has outlined five energy scenarios.



The best scenario involves completing 362 planned projects, providing 19,234 megawatts. Hidroituango is key in these plans, greatly influencing Colombia's energy capacity.



Even if all goes as planned, an energy deficit is projected by 2034 due to increasing demand and potential climate issues.







A more immediate deficit from 2033 is foreseen if only conflict-free projects are completed. Excluding Hidroituango's second phase brings the deficit forward to 2030.



The most concerning scenarios predict deficits as early as 2027, with significantly lower energy capacities.



Solar energy emerges as a solution, but it faces challenges in storage, operation, and costs.



Arango Aramburo calls for proactive measures to prevent these scenarios.



He underscores the importance of the upcoming reliability charge auction, determining key energy supply projects from 2027 to 2028.



Any delays could negatively impact sector investments. Continuous project monitoring, implementation, and transmission network expansion are essential.



Particular focus is needed in areas like Chocó and the Caribbean, where unresolved conflicts and high unmet demand persist.

