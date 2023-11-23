How To Get Paid To Watch Ads Online – Sponsored

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Sponsored) Are you looking for ways to earn money online but don't know where to start? Well, today is your lucky day! Did you know that you could get paid to watch ads for money?



It's a great way to make extra cash on the side or earn extra bonuses like gift cards or online shopping vouchers. I know what you're thinking: how is this even possible?



Companies pay people because they need to generate views and get more exposure for their ads.



It's a great way to make some extra money in your spare time; if you get good enough and generate enough revenue from multiple streams, you could also quit your day job.



Plenty of people are making money by watching ads, taking surveys, watching videos, and playing video games.



These are only a few ways, all of which we will cover in this article. This is not without risk; you need to ensure you are on a legitimate website, and we're here to tell you which ones are legit.



Keep reading if you want to start making money watching ads.





How Does Watching Ads to Make Money Work?

It seems like everyone is making money online these days. YouTube stars accumulate so much revenue that they even have a money calculator tool that counts it all for them.



As a creator with unique content, we know you can make a lot of money from YouTub or other trendy ones.



What about getting paid by watching videos and ads as a viewer? Keep reading to find out.



Getting paid to watch ads for money is an exciting concept, so how does it work?



Companies that need advertising reach out mainly to apps and websites that advertise for a living.



Companies pay for these apps and websites, and a portion of the ad revenue money also goes to those who spend time watching ads, online videos, and more.



Depending on the app or website, you could earn money online in several ways. Some apps pay you to shop online, complete surveys, and watch entertaining videos.



It really is that easy to make money by watching ads. Now, not all sites let you earn cash; some work with different payment methods.



Some of these methods allow you to earn points, which you can redeem as gift cards, so choose wisely depending on what you need.



The short answer to the question is, can you make money to watch ads online? Yes. It's definitely doable, depending on how dedicated you are to earning money online.



You have to put in a lot of time and effort to make money online or earn points. A lot of people already earn money by watching videos, but it isn't as easy as it seems.



Nothing free comes easy, and if you want to make more money on the side or turn this into a steady income, be prepared to dedicate your time and energy to making it work.



Some people do this as a living, dedicate up to 8 hours daily to watch videos. So, to earn money by watching content, be prepared to work hard.

Is Watching Videos a Legitimate Way to Make Money?

According to the Better Business Bureau, making money by watching ads is legitimate. While it is legitimate, you need to have realistic expectations.



Most people who do this are only looking to make a few extra dollars, and making some extra cash on the side can be easily achieved.



Making it a full-time job is possible but a little more complicated. If you want to earn money, and I mean a decent amount of money, you would have to create more than one stream of revenue.



There are tons of different websites and apps out there, and all of them offer other rewards.



Some let you get paid to watch ads for money, some offer PayPal cash rewards, some might offer a gift card or two, some may let you make money watching videos, and some may also let you earn money while shopping online; the list is really endless.



There are also ways that you can complete surveys to earn a passive income. Answering surveys in 2023 seems to be making the most.



There is a downside, though: most of these sites and apps require you to have a PayPal account.



There are usually limitations when it comes to cash withdrawals as well. Most websites and apps require you to accumulate a minimum payout or withdrawal amount.



This all depends on the website or app that you might be using.

Where Can I Watch Video Ads?

There are so many different sites where you can earn money by watching ads online. Here, I will list our top 5 sites where you can make money in different ways.

KashKick

Kashkick is a website that offers a variety of ways for you to make money. These include watching ads online, playing games, and completing surveys.



Besides, it is possible to earn money by watching videos and movie trailers online.



You can easily create a free account, and it has one of the cheapest minimum withdrawal rates, which is 10 dollars.

Swagbuck

Swagbucks is probably the most popular site on this list, and for good reason. Of course, you can watch ads for money, make money playing games, and complete paid surveys.



Not only that, they offer great rewards when you decide to do some shopping online.



They have a competitive referral system where you can also use your referral link when referring friends to their website, meaning you can make even more cash.



Their minimum payout is 25 dollars or 2500 points, which can also be exchanged for electronic gift cards.

NCP

The NCP or National Consumer Panel is an app you can download on the Google Play Store that pays its users to watch short videos.



You can earn rewards such as gift cards and merchandise, which seem more popular than cash rewards, as they're a little low compared to the others on this list.

Inboxdollars

Inboxdollars is another great site when it comes to earning money. They have one of the highest payout rates when compared to their competitors.



Users can make money by completing online activities, but the most popular way to make money is by watching YouTube videos such as app trailers or cooking tutorials; there is a lot of content to choose from.



You can also make extra cash when you refer friends and also receive a bonus of 5 dollars when you sign up. The minimum payout is 30 dollars.

CreationsRewards

CreationsRewards offers a few options when it comes to earning money online. You can watch videos online, earn money when you shop, and much more.



You can use your points to redeem gift cards as well as take out your accumulated cash.

FAQ

How long will it take me to make money?

This is a broad question; most people who get paid to watch ads say the beginning can be slow.



It may take some time to make real money, but it all comes back to which site you use to make more money by watching ads and how much time and dedication you put in.

What kind of gift cards do these apps and websites offer?

These apps and websites offer a great variety of redeemable gift cards; it all depends on the particular website or app. Please make sure you read through each one carefully so you know what rewards they offer.

Do I need a PayPal account to make money by watching ads?

Some websites and apps only offer a PayPal cash-out service, while others provide multiple options.



If you want to get paid to watch ads, it is in your best interest to have an account as well as other payout account options.



Having an account can help you save money when it comes to fees that other cash-out options might take.







