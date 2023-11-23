Choosing Excellence With INFINITI Of Arabian Automobiles

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Celebrating over half a century of automotive excellence, Arabian Automobiles, the flagship of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, continues to embody the core values of INFINITI, resonating with the brand's luxury status and commitment to customer-centric practices.

Arabian Automobiles and INFINITI share a fundamental principle: providing exceptional value to customers. This shared vision is realized through Arabian Automobiles' dedication to delivering services that not only meet but anticipate the needs of its clientele. With a focus on safety, quality, and enhancing the customer's life, Arabian Automobiles ensures each INFINITI owner enjoys an experience beyond mere ownership - it's about being part of a legacy prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Starting with tailored insurance packages and servicing options for up to five years, Arabian Automobiles continues its commitment to customer support with a robust 5-year manufacturer warranty, which can be extended for additional peace of mind.

The 24/7 roadside assistance, timely software updates, and the convenience of vehicle pick-up and drop-off services, is a testament to the company's drive to surpass customer expectations and solidify a journey of satisfaction and trust.

Choose Arabian Automobiles for an experience defined by luxury, attentive customer service, and a dedication to your automotive needs. Visit your nearest INFINITI center in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates or explore the offerings at infiniti-dubai.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service 9 spare parts outlets