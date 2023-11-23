Donald Trump To Meet With Argentina’S President-Elect Milei

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By Caribbean News Global contributor

ARGENTINA, (teleSUR) – On Wednesday, the Freedom Advances party announced that former US president Donald Trump will visit Buenos Aires to meet with Argentina's president-elect Javier Milei.

The Republican leader called Milei to congratulate him on his victory in the November 19 elections, which had a“significant global impact,” according to the statement from the office of the president-elect.

Argentina's president-elect Javier Milei nicknamed El Loco (The Madman), political promises include changing the currency of Argentina from the peso to the US dollar, abolishing the Central Bank of Argentina, and reducing the number of state ministries from the current 18 to a manageable eight. His heroes are economists Milton Friedman and Murray Rothbard.

Previously, journalist Luis Majul reported that the contact between Trump and Milei was facilitated by Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023). Milei confirmed this through social media.

On Sunday, immediately after the results of the Argentine elections were known, Trump posted supportive messages for the far-right politician who defines himself as an“anarcho-capitalist.”

“Congratulations to Javier Milei for a great election as the president of Argentina. The whole world was watching you! I'm very proud of you. You will turn your country around and make Argentina great again!” said the former US president.

On Wednesday, Milei spoke with US president Joe Biden, who congratulated him on his victory in the second round of the elections but expressed that he won't attend the presidential inauguration due to“scheduling issues.”

Peruvian president Dina Boluarte also congratulated Milei through a telephone call in which she invited him to make a state visit to her country“with the purpose of strengthening the ties of friendship between both countries.”