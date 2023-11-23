Airborne Diseases Surge As Cold Wave Grips Kashmir

Exposure to particulate matter comprising dust, dirt, and soot found in the atmosphere, they said, is known to have a negative impact on health, particularly for elderly people with chronic heart and lung disease, children, and asthmatics.

The valley's major referral hospital, Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar, sees over 300 patients a day, with an average of 35 to 40 patients being hospitalized.



The persistent dry and cold weather in the valley have caused a substantial rise in airborne diseases, with 35 to 40 people on an average being hospitalized, a senior resident doctor at SMHS Hospital told Kashmir Observer.”

Particulate matter, he said, can infiltrate deeply into the respiratory system and reach the lungs, causing short term health issues like irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs in addition to coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath.

“The weak immune systems of the elderly and children make them vulnerable to airborne diseases and the dry, cold conditions can at times prove fatal for them as incidences of the heart attacks and brain hemorrhages are often reported in winters when temperature drops below freezing point,” he added.

Dr Navid Nazir Shah, leading pulmonologist and Head of the Department at Chest Diseases (CD) hospital advised people of all ages to wear warm clothes and cover their faces with masks to protect themselves from airborne winter diseases.



“It is highly recommended that children not be sent outside until the afternoon, as the air droplets they inhale have the potential to cause infection. It would be better to keep them home in the evening to prevent airborne illnesses,” Dr. Navid said, adding during the winter, the cold, soiled air might irritate their lungs and airways, causing wheezing, coughing, and dyspnea

An individual, he said, may suffer breathing difficulties, tightness in the chest, dyspnea, or a sense of suffocation when it's cold outside.

“Vaccination against influenza and pneumonia is highly recommended for the high risk patients to keep themselves protected. Wearing warm clothes and a face mask is equally important to combat the cold conditions which otherwise leads to multiple health issues,” Dr Navid said.

In the winter, he said, people seal their rooms and use heating devices that release toxic gases into the air, while inadequate ventilation allows infectious organisms to flourish, which increases the risk of diseases.

These days, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital in Srinagar sees an average of 250 patients every day, many of whom suffer from chronic asthma, cardiac conditions, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“We see 250 patients a day on average. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart problems, and chronic asthma are among those seeking treatments,” said a doctor at JLNM Hospital.

Intense cold conditions, he said, may exacerbate a variety of illnesses, including acute lung disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and acute lung infections like pneumonia.

“Early medical consultation is usually advantageous for high-risk individuals. Vaccination and flu shots are always beneficial. Individuals who have diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol should take their medications on a regular basis during winters,” he told Kashmir observer.

Mercury Settles Below Freezing Point

The minimum temperature settled below freezing point at most places in Kashmir valley where Shopian was the coldest place with a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, officials said on Thursday.

There was a slight rise in the minimum temperature on Wednesday night due to the arrival of a western disturbance that is expected to affect the system later in the day.

The rise in temperature has resulted in reduction in early morning fog that had affected the valley for the past three days.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree higher than the previous night, while Pulwama recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

While Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now