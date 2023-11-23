Kashmir Not As Cold As It Seems, Kids Enjoying Inside Schools: Dir Education

The Director Education also said the children would not be able to attend schools had the situation been really so bad. He said the kids attending schools are enjoying and clapping without complaining of shivering from the cold.

However, he said, the government is sensitive to the circumstances and a formal decision regarding winter vacations for the primary classes in Kashmir will be made soon.

It is worth mentioning that Div Com Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri had a day earlier said the administration was considering phase-wise winter vacations in Kashmir schools in view of the change in weather conditions.



“As you can see, it's not too cold in Kashmir. Had the situation been really so, kids would not be able to go to school? Look at the beautiful atmosphere and the way these kids play and clap- could this be conceivable for them in the event of harsh weather? Hussain said.

He was replying to a media query as to when the administration is going to announce winter vacations in Kashmir.



Director education went on to say the authorities have to abide by the rules before taking any call in this direction.

“See the students of primary classes get 220 institutional days, and the classes up to 10th get 200 institutional days to complete their academic session. So the rules have to be abided. We have to fill learning gaps as well. Rest the higher-ups have spoken on the matter and the news in this regard stands published,” Hussain told media on the sidelines of a function.

The Union Territory administration, he said, is considering winter vacations in Kashmir and that a formal announcement in this direction will be made soon.

“We are sensitive to the situation, and the matter is under the active consideration of the government. The administrative higher-ups also spoke on the matter. A formal decision in this regard will be taken by the government soon,” the Director added.

