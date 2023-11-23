(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/23/2023 - 10:45 AM EST - Everyday People Financial Corp. : Announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Revenue was $9.4 million, up 92% as compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2022. Net loss before taxes was $0.4 million, as compared to a net loss before taxes of $10.4 million for the same period in 2022. Everyday People Financial Corp. shares V.EPF are trading down $0.01 at $0.39.
