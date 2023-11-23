IEA President: Oil And Gas Industry Is At Turning Point

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
Ahead of this year's 28th Conference of the Parties to the
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28),
chaired by the United Arab Emirates and to be held in Dubai between
November 30 and December 12, the International Energy Agency (IEA)
analysed how the global oil and gas sector can align its operations
with the Paris Agreement targets and published its special report
titled Oil and Gas Industry in Net Zero Transformation.
According to the report, even with today's policies, global oil
and gas demand is expected to peak by 2030 and decline thereafter.
It is predicted that stronger steps to limit the effects of climate
change will reduce the demand for both resources more quickly.
It is estimated that if governments fully accomplish their
commitments in their current policies, global oil and gas demand
will decrease by 45 percent compared to its current level by
2050.
In contrast, achieving net zero emissions by 2050 for the goal
of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees requires
oil and gas consumption to decline by more than 75 percent compared
to its current level.
Therefore, the oil and gas sector, which accounts for more than
half of the global energy supply and provides 12 million jobs
around the world, faces a critical choice between continuing to
contribute to the deepening climate crisis, predominantly through
its own operations, and accelerating the transformation to a clean
energy system.
The value of oil and gas companies will decrease from
today's $6 trillion
Currently, oil and gas companies account for 1 percent of the
world's clean energy investments, and 60 percent of these
investments are held by four companies alone. Large-scale private
sector companies have a 13 percent share of global oil and gas
production and reserves.
While operations covering the production, transportation, and
processing of oil and gas cause approximately 15 percent of
emissions from the energy sector, the IEA states that every company
should have a transformation strategy that includes reducing
emissions from its operations.
Companies with emissions reduction targets currently account for
nearly half of global oil and gas production.
While emissions from the oil and gas industry must decrease by
60 percent by 2030 to be compatible with the goal of limiting the
temperature increase to 1.5 degrees, improvements to be made,
especially the low cost of technologies that are effective in
reducing methane emissions, make emission reduction possible.
The $800 billion invested in the oil and gas sector each year is
nearly twice the amount of annual investment required for the
roadmap consistent with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5
degrees.
While the decline in demand is expected to be sharp enough to
not require a new oil and gas project and even to shut down some
existing oil and gas production facilities, in a net zero
transformation scenario, the oil and gas sector is predicted to be
a less profitable and risky business.
It is estimated that if countries' national energy and climate
targets are achieved, the value of oil and gas companies may
decrease by 25 percent compared to the current level of 6 trillion
dollars and by 60 percent if the target of limiting the temperature
increase to 1.5 degrees is achieved.
"The decisions the industry makes will have consequences
for decades to come"
In his evaluation of the report, President Fatih Birol said,
"The oil and gas industry is facing a turning point at COP28 in
Dubai. While the world is struggling with the effects of the
worsening climate crisis, it is neither socially nor
environmentally responsible for the industry to continue business
as normal," he said.
Stating that oil and gas producers need to make radical
decisions to decide their place in the future of the global energy
system, Birol said:
"The industry needs to be truly committed to helping the world
meet its energy needs and climate targets, and that means giving up
the illusion that capturing incredibly large amounts of carbon is
the solution. This special report shows that while oil and gas
companies have a real stake in the clean energy economy and the
world's climate, it shows a fair and workable path forward to help
companies avoid the most serious impacts of change. The fossil fuel
industry must make tough decisions now, and those decisions will
have consequences for decades to come. Clean energy progress will
continue with or without oil and gas producers. However, the
journey to net zero emissions will be more costly and difficult if
the industry is not on this path.”
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107479385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.