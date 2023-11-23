Türkiye Raises Policy Rate 500 Points, Above Market Consensus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Bank of Türkiye on Thursday hiked its policy rate by
500 basis points to 40%, much more than market forecasts, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Economists polled by Anadolu survey last week expected the bank
would deliver a 250 basis points rate hike.
The bank stressed that the current level of monetary tightness
is significantly close to the level required to establish the
disinflation course.
"Accordingly, the pace of monetary tightening will slow down and
the tightening cycle will be completed in a short period of time,"
it said.
According to the latest data from TurkStat, Türkiye's annual
inflation eased to 61.36% in October, from a nine-month high of
61.53% in September.
At its October meeting, the bank increased its policy interest
rate, also known as the one-week repo auction rate, by 500 basis
points to 35%.
Over the course of six monetary policy meetings, the bank has
been gradually increasing the rate from 8.5% in May.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107479384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.