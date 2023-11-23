Agreement On Common Electricity Market Between Russia, Belarus Ready

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The text of the agreement on creation and functioning of the common electricity market of Belarus and Russia is ready, Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoi told reporters on the sidelines of the Belarusian Investment Forum in Moscow, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The agreement on the electric power sector is ready, agreed, and a matter of principle, it is effective at present between our operators even without being formally signed," the Ambassador said.

"The update of experts on two agreements [on the common electricity and gas markets - TASS] will be listened to" at the forthcoming meetings of the Council of Minister and the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, he added.