Old City Residents Share Their Stories Through Unique Artefacts

Icherisheher, also known as the Old City, is regarded as Baku's
vibrant and historic neighbourhood that dates back to the 12th
century.
The Old City is home to numerous architectural gems, including
the iconic Maiden Tower and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs.
The district is not only a testament to the rich history of
Azerbaijan but also a living community with residents who have
called it home for generations.
Through the exhibition "My Old City," the Icherisheher residents
highlight their deep connection to the district and their efforts
to pass down their cultural knowledge to future generations.
The exhibition has opened its doors to visitors at the Palace of
Shirvanshahs.
It includes more than 100 personal artefacts, such as
photographs and documents of historical value. All these items
belong to the residents of Icherisheher, the oldest inhabited part
of Baku.
Each exhibit is precious and valuable to specific families. The
oldest exhibit dates back to the 18th century, and the most modern
ones date back to the mid-20th century.
Among them are ancient musical instruments, religious objects,
bridal accessories, and sacred books of the late 19th and early
20th centuries.
The exhibition attracts special attention with a dagger
presented by Nuri Pasha to Icherisheher resident.
All exhibits displayed at the exhibition were checked by experts
who approved their authenticity. Everyone can visit the exhibition
dedicated to Icherisheher residents until November 30. Admission is
free.
With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of
patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.
All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were
of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic
functions.
Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank
into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the
city's guests.
Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace
complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and
bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist
attractions in the city.
In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the
Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in
Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
