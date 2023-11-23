Old City Residents Share Their Stories Through Unique Artefacts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Icherisheher, also known as the Old City, is regarded as Baku's vibrant and historic neighbourhood that dates back to the 12th century.

The Old City is home to numerous architectural gems, including the iconic Maiden Tower and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs.

The district is not only a testament to the rich history of Azerbaijan but also a living community with residents who have called it home for generations.

Through the exhibition "My Old City," the Icherisheher residents highlight their deep connection to the district and their efforts to pass down their cultural knowledge to future generations.

The exhibition has opened its doors to visitors at the Palace of Shirvanshahs.

It includes more than 100 personal artefacts, such as photographs and documents of historical value. All these items belong to the residents of Icherisheher, the oldest inhabited part of Baku.

Each exhibit is precious and valuable to specific families. The oldest exhibit dates back to the 18th century, and the most modern ones date back to the mid-20th century.

Among them are ancient musical instruments, religious objects, bridal accessories, and sacred books of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.







The exhibition attracts special attention with a dagger presented by Nuri Pasha to Icherisheher resident.







All exhibits displayed at the exhibition were checked by experts who approved their authenticity. Everyone can visit the exhibition dedicated to Icherisheher residents until November 30. Admission is free.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

