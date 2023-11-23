China's Digital Trade Records Significant Progress In 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's digital trade made remarkable progress in its scale in
2022, while its global competitiveness continued to improve, an
official with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
In 2022, China's digitally-delivered service trade value rose
3.4 percent year on year to 372.71 billion U.S. dollars, hitting a
historic high, said Wang Dongtang, an official with the MOC, at the
opening ceremony of the second Global Digital Trade Expo in
Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.
In this period, the import and export scale of cross-border
e-commerce totaled 2.11 trillion yuan (about 296.3 billion U.S.
dollars), expanding 9.8 percent year on year, Wang said while
releasing a report on China's development of digital trade in
2022.
By the end of 2022, the number of Chinese digital service
platform enterprises with an individual market value of over 1
billion U.S. dollars had exceeded 200, he said.
Digital trade is becoming a new engine for China's drive to
build a strong trade nation and a new tool for high-level
institutional opening up, said Wang, adding that efforts will be
made to strengthen top-level design, develop new business forms and
align digital trade rules with high standards.
