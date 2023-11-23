Turkish-Russian Trade Volume To Exceed $65Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
The Russian Federation Consul General in Istanbul, Andrey
Buravov, said in his statement that there has been a huge jump in
Turkish-Russian trade volume in the last 5–6 years, and the trade
volume has almost tripled.
Reminding that the Turkish-Russian trade volume exceeded 65
billion dollars last year, Buravov said that this year would be
similar. The two countries will maintain the dynamism,
Emphasising that the relationship between Turkiye and Russia is
actively developing, Buravov said:
"Regular dialogue between the leaders of the two countries
continues. In parallel, regular contacts are held at the level of
our Ministry of Economy institutions. In the coming days, the
ordinary meeting of the Russian-Turkish Joint Economic Commission
will be held in Ankara. How such meetings will contribute to the
economic cooperation between the two countries in the future, how
we will solve the problems, how we will use the existing potential
in a better way, and such issues will be discussed."
"Shipments are made through the Turkish Stream natural
gas pipeline in the volume desired by Turkey."
Andrey Buravov reminded that the issue of "creating a natural
gas centre in Turkiye" was announced by Russian President Vladimir
Putin, who said that the two parties were working on the
details.
Stating that natural gas shipments from Russia continue through
various channels, Buravov said, "Finally, gas shipments are made
through the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline in the volume
desired by Turkiye and there is potential. Also, there is a
potential for sending this natural gas to third countries that want
to receive it through Turkiye," he said.
Reminding that the construction of the first nuclear power plant
in Turkiye continues, Buravov pointed out:
"The first reactor is about to come into operation, and not only
a new facility is being established here, but also a new branch of
the economy is being created in Turkiye. Regarding atomic energy,
we are talking about a wider range than atomic energy, and the
personnel who will work in this branch will be at the level of
engineers and technicians. The training is done in Russia. In this
way, a new group of engineers who can work in nuclear energy will
be created in Turkiye. I think this is a very important
factor."
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107479376
