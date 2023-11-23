President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of Hungary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met
with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban thanked the President of
Azerbaijan for inviting him to participate in the SPECA Summit as a
guest of honor. He extended the best wishes of the people of
Hungary, and congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the
restoration of Azerbaijan`s sovereignty and the stabilization of
the situation in the region.
President Ilham Aliyev hailed the comprehensive development of
relations and friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary, noted
that the two countries enjoy close cooperation in bilateral format
and within the Organization of Turkic States, adding that SPECA
created a new format for collaboration.
Viktor Orban expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan`s support in
bringing Hungary closer to the Turkic family and developing
relations with the Organization of Turkic States.
The head of state noted Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries
constitute a single space from political, economic and geopolitical
point of view.“Economic integration deepens even more between
these countries. New cooperation projects and platforms, which
connect the Central Asia with Caspian and Black Seas, are developed
in the transport, energy including renewable energy and other
fields.”
They highlighted the fact that the groundbreaking ceremony for
the Soltanli village is held jointly with Hungary in the
de-occupied Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan is of vital importance,
underlining that this project would be implemented with
participation of Hungarian companies.
Successful cooperation between the countries within
international organizations was noted at the meeting. They lauded
the development of economic, trade, investment relations between
Azerbaijan and Hungary. From this point of view, the significance
of energy projects between the two countries was especially
underlined. The discussions also revolved around cooperation in
tourism, pharmaceuticals, transport, logistics and other areas.
