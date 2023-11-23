President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of Hungary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban thanked the President of Azerbaijan for inviting him to participate in the SPECA Summit as a guest of honor. He extended the best wishes of the people of Hungary, and congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the restoration of Azerbaijan`s sovereignty and the stabilization of the situation in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the comprehensive development of relations and friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary, noted that the two countries enjoy close cooperation in bilateral format and within the Organization of Turkic States, adding that SPECA created a new format for collaboration.

Viktor Orban expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan`s support in bringing Hungary closer to the Turkic family and developing relations with the Organization of Turkic States.

The head of state noted Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries constitute a single space from political, economic and geopolitical point of view.“Economic integration deepens even more between these countries. New cooperation projects and platforms, which connect the Central Asia with Caspian and Black Seas, are developed in the transport, energy including renewable energy and other fields.”

They highlighted the fact that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Soltanli village is held jointly with Hungary in the de-occupied Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan is of vital importance, underlining that this project would be implemented with participation of Hungarian companies.

Successful cooperation between the countries within international organizations was noted at the meeting. They lauded the development of economic, trade, investment relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. From this point of view, the significance of energy projects between the two countries was especially underlined. The discussions also revolved around cooperation in tourism, pharmaceuticals, transport, logistics and other areas.

