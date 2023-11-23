Mandatory Evacuation May Affect Kupiansk, Other Settlements In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The area of mandatory evacuation for families with children may be expanded in the Kharkiv region, affecting the town of Kupiansk and other settlements.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov during a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Taking into account the military situation, we will probably consider more settlements, where mandatory evacuation will be announced for children and, respectively, adults. This refers to the Kupiansk direction. Also, we are considering the town of Kupiansk, or its part, perhaps, as the presence of local population is actually a hindrance to our military there,” Syniehubov told.

In his words, this is not only about the safety of people, which is always a priority, but also about the strategic area of defense.

According to Syniehubov, Russians are concentrating military equipment and personnel in the Kupiansk direction, and replenishing losses.

“The enemy is replenishing [personnel] losses in order to continue assault actions. Such directions as Kupiansk, Lyman, and the Izium district's Borova are remaining dangerous,” Syniehubov added.

On November 22, 2023, Russian troops extensively shelled the town of Vovchansk, having hit a sewerage pumping station. The critical infrastructure object was seriously damaged, according to Syniehubov.