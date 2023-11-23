Some 9,000,000 Ukrainians Staying Abroad Demographic Analyst

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, about nine million Ukrainians are staying abroad, including nearly three million migrant workers.

The relevant statement was made by Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies Director Ella Libanova during the 7th Ukrainian Women's Congress, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to Eurostat's most probable estimates, today, a total of 4.2 million Ukrainian war migrants are staying in EU countries,” Libanova told.

Photo: Ukrainian Women's Congress

Meanwhile, according to the data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a total of 1.2 million Ukrainians are remaining in Russia.

Additionally, another million Ukrainians have been registered in other countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, etc.

“One can also add here about 2.5-3 million migrant workers, whose departure from Ukraine was not directly related to the start of the war,” Libanova noted.

In her words, migration, primarily external, has become the main driver of demographic dynamic as a whole.

At the same time, Libanova expressed hope that some of those who had fled the country as the war started would come back home later. In her opinion, a number of factors are important in this regard, such as security, housing, and well-paid jobs.

A reminder that the 7th Ukrainian Women's Congress is taking place in Kyiv on November 22-23, 2023.