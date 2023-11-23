Ukraine Receives Almost 6,000 Tons Of Energy Equipment As Foreign Aid In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, Ukraine has already received almost 6,000 tons of energy equipment as part of international humanitarian aid. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 10,500 tons of such equipment has arrived in the country.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform saw.

"Under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy, 496 shipments of humanitarian aid for the energy sector weighing a total of 5,938 tons, arrived in Ukraine in 2023. About 120 companies, government institutions, and nonprofits from 34 countries became aid donors in 2023," the statement says.

Among the received equipment are power generators, transformers and autotransformers, overvoltage limiters, automatic switches of various capacities, specialized equipment, etc. More than 5,200 tons of equipment have already been distributed among 104 companies across the fuel and energy complex.

Among the companies that received the most of such aid are based in Mykolaiv region (657 tons), Donetsk region (494 tons), and Kherson region (454 tons). Also, a significant amount of equipment coming from partners was handed to energy companies in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions.

In total, more than 10,500 tons of energy equipment from 35 countries have arrived in Ukraine since the outset of the full-scale invasion.

As reported, the total amount of donor commitments to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund exceeded EUR 322 million, of which EUR 192 million has already been transferred.